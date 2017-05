Sept 29 United Inc :

* Says it plans to buy 60 percent stake in a Tokyo-based web media firm for 812.9 million yen on Sep. 30

* Says the rest 40 percent stake in web media firm will be exchanged into shares without voting rights, namely the co to hold a 100 percent voting rights in web media firm after the change

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/dqPE4I

