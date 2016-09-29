Sept 29 Sainty Marine Corp Ltd

* Says it announces bankruptcy restructuring proposal to repay debts via cash, debt to equity

* Says it plans to buy trust and power assets from Jiangsu Guoxin Investment Group Ltd for 21 billion yuan ($3.15 billion) via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 4.65 billion yuan in private placement of shares to boost capital in Jiangsu International Trust Corp Ltd, fund power projects

($1 = 6.6675 Chinese yuan renminbi)