Sept 29 Pakistan's foreign exchange rise $738 million to $18,395 million in the week ending Sept 23, compared to $17,657 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 2 Held by the State $18,395.1 $17,657.2 mln 4.17 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,022.9 mln $5,040.7 mln -0.35 commercial banks Total $23,418.0 $22,697.9 mln 3.17 mln The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to $700 million from China Development Bank, the central bank stated. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)