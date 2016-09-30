Sept 30 SciVision Biotech Inc :

* Says it will issue the first series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$800 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Says maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Says proceeds to be used for new plant establishment, capital supplement and loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pRkilj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)