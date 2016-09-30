BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Sept 30 SciVision Biotech Inc :
* Says it will issue the first series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$800 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Says maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds
* Says proceeds to be used for new plant establishment, capital supplement and loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pRkilj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.