Sept 30 Hulic Reit Inc :

* Says it to take out loan of 1.47 billion yen with interest rate of one TIBOR + 0.15 percent, on Oct. 4

* Says loan will maturity on Aug. 31, 2017

* Says proceeds to be used for acquisition of property

