Sept 30 Adastria Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 1,200,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 2.49 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 2.8 billion yen in total, on Oct. 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5pxIMy

