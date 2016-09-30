Sept 30 Toho Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will fully acquire a Japan-based co (target company) which is engaged in wholesale of medical drugs, via share exchange

* One share of target company's stock will be exchanged with 10.51 shares of co's stock

* 140,518 shares of co's stock will be exchanged

* Previous plan was disclosed on July 1

