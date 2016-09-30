Sept 30 Tongkun Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2016 H1 as a record of Oct. 13

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Oct. 14 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 14

