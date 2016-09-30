Sept 30 Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 60 percent to 80 percent, or to be 682.6 million yuan to 768 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 426.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mR85p7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)