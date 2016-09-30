BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Sept 30 Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 60 percent to 80 percent, or to be 682.6 million yuan to 768 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 426.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mR85p7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.