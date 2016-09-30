Sept 30 Jianmin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.14 billion yuan ($170.94 million) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says shares to resume trading on October 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cFRpSv; bit.ly/2diFqIe

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)