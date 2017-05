MUMBAI, Sept 30 INDIA CENBANK SAYS FOREIGN INVESTMENT LIMIT IN GOVT BONDS FOR SEPT-MARCH TO BE INCREASED IN TWO TRANCHES FOREIGN INVESTMENT LIMIT IN GOVT BONDS TO BE INCREASED BY 100 BLN RUPEES EACH FROM OCT 3 2016, AND JAN 2, 2017 - CENBANK FOREIGN INVESTMENT LIMITS FOR STATE GOVT BONDS TO BE INCREASED IN TWO TRANCHES OF 35 BLN RUPEES EACH, FROM OCT 3, 2016 AND JAN 2, 2017 - CENBANK