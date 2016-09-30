Sept 30 Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co Ltd :

* Says co and co's unit plans to sell 44.12 percent and 26.85 percent stake in a Xinjiang-based new energy technology firm to a Jiangsu-based investment, for totaling 11 million yuan

* Says co and unit will hold no stake in the Xinjiang-based new energy firm after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7p7ENz

