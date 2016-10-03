Oct 3 Aoki Holdings :

* Says it repurchased 121,600 shares for 139.8 million yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 15

* Says accumulatively repurchased 2 million shares for 2.26 billion yen in total as of Sep. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QsaJ0v

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)