** Shares of Indian automobile companies rally on higher September sales

** Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises as much as 4.4 pct to hit record high of 5,720 rupees, after posting a 31 pct rise in vehicle sales in September

** Eicher Motors Ltd gains as much as 4.26 pct; Sept total sales up 30 pct

** Tata Motors Ltd rises as much as 2.08 pct; Sept total sales up 8 pct

** Nifty auto index rises as much as 2.6 pct to its highest in over three weeks