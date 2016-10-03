Oct 3 Kanseki :

* Says it repurchased 25,000 shares for 7.1 million yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 21

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 99,000 shares for 28.2 million yen in total as of Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iCdILS

