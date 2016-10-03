Oct 3 Pia :

* Says it repurchased 12,700 shares for 27.5 million yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 51,500 shares for 110 million yen in total as of Sep. 30

