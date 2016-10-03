Oct 3 Quantum Hi-Tech China Biological Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to fluctuate by 5 percent to -15 percent, or to be 46.8 million yuan to 57.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 55.1 million yuan

