Oct 3 Fujio Food System :

* Says it repurchased 48,700 shares for 125 million yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 345,700 shares for 862.7 million yen in total as of Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GTFXsn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)