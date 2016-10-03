BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, Oct 03 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 28900 ICS-201(B22mm) 29400 ICS-102(B22mm) 26200 ICS-103(23mm) 32400 ICS-104(24mm) 36500 ICS-202(26mm) 41300 ICS-105(26mm) 40500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 42000 ICS-105(27mm) 41900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 41000 ICS-105MMA(27) 43000 ICS-105PHR(28) 42200 ICS-105(28mm) 44500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 44000 ICS-105(29mm) 45000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 44500 ICS-105(30mm) 45500 ICS-105(31mm) 46500 ICS-106(32mm) 47500 ICS-107(34mm) 54500
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)