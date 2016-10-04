BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Pharmaceutical company Wockhardt Ltd's shares rise as much as 4.58 pct to 937 rupees
** U.S. FDA has excluded anti-bacterial drug 'Ceftriazone Sodium' from the import alert it issued earlier, Wockhardt said on Monday
** Move enables company to manufacture and sell Ceftriazone API and formulation to the U.S. market
** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain in more than 1-week
** Up to Monday's close, stock has fallen about 41 pct this year
