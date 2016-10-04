** Pharmaceutical company Wockhardt Ltd's shares rise as much as 4.58 pct to 937 rupees

** U.S. FDA has excluded anti-bacterial drug 'Ceftriazone Sodium' from the import alert it issued earlier, Wockhardt said on Monday

** Move enables company to manufacture and sell Ceftriazone API and formulation to the U.S. market

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain in more than 1-week

** Up to Monday's close, stock has fallen about 41 pct this year