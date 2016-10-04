Oct 4 SymBio Pharmaceuticals :

* Says a Tokyo-based investment limited partnership raised stake in it to 10.3 percent from 8.3 percent on Sep. 26

* Says the investment limited partnership cut stake in it to 3.6 percent from 10.3 percent on Sep. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mRR5GY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)