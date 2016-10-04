BUZZ-India's Jindal Stainless hits 9-yr high after March-qtr results
** Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd rise as much as 5.9 pct in early trade to highest since Jan 18, 2008
** Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd fall 1.78 pct, a day after posting their biggest single-day pct gain in six weeks
** Securities and Exchange Board of India imposes a 600,000 rupee ($9,019.84) fine on company and five of its executives
** SEBI says co and executives violated some of country's insider trading rules during the sale in 2010 of its domestic healthcare business to Abbott Laboratories Ltd
** Adds violations involved failure to close trading window for shares during the period in which it was considering the sale
** Says co failed to keep information on a "need-to-know basis" among its executives
** For full SEBI statement see: bit.ly/2dsq97w
** As of Monday's close, stock had risen 90 pct this year ($1 = 66.5200 Indian rupees)
