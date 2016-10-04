** Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd fall 1.78 pct, a day after posting their biggest single-day pct gain in six weeks

** Securities and Exchange Board of India imposes a 600,000 rupee ($9,019.84) fine on company and five of its executives

** SEBI says co and executives violated some of country's insider trading rules during the sale in 2010 of its domestic healthcare business to Abbott Laboratories Ltd

** Adds violations involved failure to close trading window for shares during the period in which it was considering the sale

** Says co failed to keep information on a "need-to-know basis" among its executives

** For full SEBI statement see: bit.ly/2dsq97w

** As of Monday's close, stock had risen 90 pct this year ($1 = 66.5200 Indian rupees)