UPDATE 1-SingPost shares down 6 pct as it reviews acquisition of TradeGlobal
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
Oct 4 Golf Do :
* Says it set up a wholly owned subsidiary for management of relaxation salon in Saitama on Oct. 3
* Says the new subsidiary signed a franchise agreement for relaxation salon business operation with Saitama-based relaxation salon management company
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5B3lkG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
* Says it plans to invest 230 million yuan ($33.34 million) to set up two units in Jiangsu province