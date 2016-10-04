UPDATE 1-SingPost shares down 6 pct as it reviews acquisition of TradeGlobal
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
Oct 4 JASTEC :
* Says it will repurchase 91,000 shares at 1,096 yen per share for 99.7 million yen in total on Oct. 5
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EZHy2w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.