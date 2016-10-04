Singapore private home sales in April doubles from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Oct 4 Chong Hong Construction :
* Says it will issue the 4th series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$800 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds will be used for operating development
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZL74KR
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events