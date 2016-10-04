Oct 4 Chong Hong Construction :

* Says it will issue the 4th series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$800 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds will be used for operating development

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZL74KR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)