BRIEF-Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products plans to invest 230 mln yuan to set up two units
* Says it plans to invest 230 million yuan ($33.34 million) to set up two units in Jiangsu province
Oct 4 Hotman :
* Says it completed repurchasing 220,000 shares for 108.4 million yen
* Says the plan was disclosed on May 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/B6G6dh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to invest 230 million yuan ($33.34 million) to set up two units in Jiangsu province
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 42.5 million dirhams versus 34.1 million dirhams year ago