UPDATE 1-SingPost shares down 6 pct as it reviews acquisition of TradeGlobal
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
Oct 4 Yamae Hisano :
* Says it signed a memorandum to fully acquire a Fukuoka-based confectionery wholesale company in early Nov.
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0Iz0xk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
* Says it plans to invest 230 million yuan ($33.34 million) to set up two units in Jiangsu province