MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 4 Wonik QnC Corp :
* Says it plans to sell entire 1.9 million shares of ShinwonConstruction, for 15.17 billion won
Source text: goo.gl/C7KzOK
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 18, for FY 2016