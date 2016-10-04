BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices Inc :
* Says it raises 5 billion won in private placement of shares
Source text: goo.gl/VxSw98
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
* Board elects Ali Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri as chairman, effective May 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: