BRIEF-Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products plans to invest 230 mln yuan to set up two units
* Says it plans to invest 230 million yuan ($33.34 million) to set up two units in Jiangsu province
Oct 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd's Infiniti luxury brand said in a press release to Reuters:
* Infiniti global sales hit 19,961 units in September, up 12 percent from a year earlier.
* Infiniti global sales reached 164,636 for the first three quarters this year, representing growth of 7 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu, editing Louise Heavens)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 42.5 million dirhams versus 34.1 million dirhams year ago