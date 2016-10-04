Oct 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd's Infiniti luxury brand said in a press release to Reuters:

* Infiniti global sales hit 19,961 units in September, up 12 percent from a year earlier.

* Infiniti global sales reached 164,636 for the first three quarters this year, representing growth of 7 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu, editing Louise Heavens)