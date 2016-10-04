Swedish apartment prices rises 7 pct yr/yr in April
STOCKHOLM, May 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in April from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.
Oct 4 Credit rating agency Fitch cut its rating outlook on Wells Fargo & Co to 'negative' from 'stable'.
Fitch said the cut reflected potential damage to the company's "earnings profile" following recent regulatory actions.
Wells Fargo staff opened as many as 2 million accounts in customers' names without their authorization, according to a $190 million settlement with regulators reached last month. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru)
