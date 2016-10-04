Oct 5Australian shares are set for a soft start on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, on fears over Britain's exit from the European Union and the prospect of a December U.S. Fed rate hike. Angst about future interest rate hikes returned to the fore after Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said he would have voted in favor of an interest rate hike at the Fed's September policy meeting, reflecting the growing pressure on Fed Chair Janet Yellen to raise rates. The local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,442, a 42-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.1 percent or 5.4 points to 5,484 at the close of trade on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell for a second consecutive session, sliding 0.3 percent to 7,333.26 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)