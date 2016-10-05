Oct 5 Cathay Financial Holding :

* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance will buy two plots of land in Taoyuan and a plot of land in Xinzhu at T$3.12 billion in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/R2Kih4; goo.gl/6iOjME; goo.gl/nNzvDi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)