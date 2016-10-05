BRIEF-Al Baraka Bank Egypt Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 156 million versus EGP 127.4 million year ago
Oct 5 Cathay Financial Holding :
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance will buy two plots of land in Taoyuan and a plot of land in Xinzhu at T$3.12 billion in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/R2Kih4; goo.gl/6iOjME; goo.gl/nNzvDi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit EGP 156 million versus EGP 127.4 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.