MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 Activia Properties :
* Says it will buy Tokyo-based real estate at 4.37 billion yen in total on Dec. 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/agrqCx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago