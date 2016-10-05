MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 SOMPO Holdings and Endurance Specialty Holdings :
* SOMPO Holdings signed an agreement to fully acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings via subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc at 639.4 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DrfP0w
Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago