BRIEF-National Medical Care restates Q1 net profit to 15.5 mln riyals
Restates Q1 net profit to 15.5 million riyals from 14.7 million riyals reported earlier
Oct 5 Lumosa Therapeutics :
Says it appoints PwC Taiwan as new auditor to replace Moores Rowland CPAs from Q3
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/et9ndB
(Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago