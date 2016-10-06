UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Gree Inc :
* Says its wholly owned unit GREE International Entertainment, Inc. fully acquired PerBlue, Inc. for about $28 million on Oct. 6
* Says PerBlue, Inc. is a developer and publisher of smartphone games, based in the U.S.
* Says a wholly owned unit of GREE International Entertainment, Inc., Parrot Merger, Inc., was merged into PerBlue, Inc.
