Oct 6 Gree Inc :

* Says its wholly owned unit GREE International Entertainment, Inc. fully acquired PerBlue, Inc. for about $28 million on Oct. 6

* Says PerBlue, Inc. is a developer and publisher of smartphone games, based in the U.S.

* Says a wholly owned unit of GREE International Entertainment, Inc., Parrot Merger, Inc., was merged into PerBlue, Inc.

