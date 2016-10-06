UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :
* Says it repurchased 2.5 million shares for 9.77 billion yen in total in September
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 27
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 6.97 million shares for 26.51 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Cpuuoy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.