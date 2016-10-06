Oct 6 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :

* Says it repurchased 2.5 million shares for 9.77 billion yen in total in September

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 27

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 6.97 million shares for 26.51 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Cpuuoy

