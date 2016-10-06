BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Oct 6 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to sell 9 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based biotechnology firm to a Liaoning-based group firm at price of about 26 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OlhPGV
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis