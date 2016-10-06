BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Oct 6 RaQualia Pharma Inc :
* Says it received substance patent for ghrelin receptor agonist(serine derivative) in Japan
* Says the substance is used for improvement of anorexia and suppression of body weight reduction
Source text in Japanese:

* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis