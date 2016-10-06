EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 6 Rakuten Inc :
* Says it completed business transfer between units and the merger of its unit Rakuten Edy, Inc
* Says previous plan disclosed on July 22
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YgUPYf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.