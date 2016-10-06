UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy a batch of machine and factory equipment at T$3,943 million in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mfwCj6
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.