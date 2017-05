Oct 6 Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd :

* Says the co and its wholly owned unit Tokyo Tatemono Resort will set up new unit in Fukushima to take over part of hotel operation business, holiday house selling business and related business from the two firms

* Says the co plans to sell entire stake in the new unit to Angel, Co., Ltd. on Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T3Z6cX

