UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Japan Communications Inc :
* Says it received first instance verdict on Sep. 30
* Says Tokyo District Court ordered a Japan-based company to pay 342.1 million yen to the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MkQf9h
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.