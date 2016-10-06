UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 CAC Holdings Corp :
* Says it repurchased 968,500 shares for 772.8 million yen in total in September
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Sep. 12
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZRt0So
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
