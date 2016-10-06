BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Oct 6 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire 80 percent stake in a Guangdong-based pharmaceutical firm for 60 million yuan, from two individuals
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis