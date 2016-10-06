Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Signal Entertainment Group Corp :
* Says it plans to sell its entire 7,085 shares of an entertainment, for 6.2 billion won
Source text: goo.gl/q1bucI
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO