Oct 7 Astellas Pharma Inc :

* Says the co and its subsidiaries jointly filed a lawsuit with the United States District Court against Actavis Elizabeth LLC and its affiliates, who filed an abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of Astellas' mirabegron (generic name) product sold under the trademark Myrbetriq in the U.S.

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wUwyaH

