UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
Oct 7 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 100,000 shares for 45 million yen via ToSTNeT-3 on Oct. 7
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 108,500 shares for 47.9 million yen in total as of Oct. 7
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UjLhwc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F