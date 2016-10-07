Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** IDBI Bank rises as much as 5.4 pct to post its biggest intraday pct gain since Sept 9
** Govt plans to reduce its stake in the state-owned lender to 52 pct, the Economic Times reports, quoting a senior govt official (bit.ly/2e7HC83)
** IDBI Bank could not be immediately reached for a comment
** Indian govt currently owns 73.98 pct in IDBI Bank - Thomson Reuters data
** Whenever a large private equity player comes in, accountability improves, says Alpesh Mehta, an analyst at Motilal Oswal, which has a "Neutral" rating on the stock
** Stock has fallen about 22 pct this year as of Thursday's close, compared with a 11.4 pct rise in the Nifty PSU Bank Index
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.